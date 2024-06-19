Both City Councils approve 2025 fiscal budgets

Green River City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

June 19, 2024 – Wyo4News

Last night, the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils both approved their fiscal year 2025 budgets, which will go into effect July 1, 2024.

Rock Springs City Council Meeting

In a very short meeting last night, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved the proposed nearly $48 million dollar budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

Also, the council unanimously approved new water rates and a roughly four percent increase in sewer rates. New pricing for both will begin July 1. With the Council’s approval, the minimum monthly sewer rate will go from the current $14.85 to $15.45.

Green River City Council Meeting

The Council unanimously approved the final budget for the 2025 fiscal year. According to figures, the City is projecting revenues of $17.7 million in the general fund, with expenditures totaling $20.7 million, leaving a deficit of around $3 million in the general fund budget. They are working with a $4.4 million reserve fund balance. Budget details can be found here.

The Council also adopted new wages for elected and appointed officials and the updated schedule of fees; Councilman Killpack proposed two amendments to the fee schedule, which involved requiring City Council approval for all waived fees and including locker rental fees in passes at the Green River Recreation Center. Both amendments failed to pass.

Mayor Pete Rust initiated proceedings with the reading of a proclamation urging citizens to participate in Flaming Gorge Days on June 28th and 29th. He also announced Craig Rood as the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade. In addition, Mayor Rust reappointed Dan Chetterbrock to continue serving on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.

The Green River Police Department will transition to a cloud-based storage system through Motorola for video and bodycam footage. This service agreement, offering a flat rate for unlimited storage, is expected to save money compared to the current system.

The council approved Clingerhagerman, LLC to perform the city audit, a new firm specializing in city entities, which will save the city approximately $10-$15K compared to the previous auditor.

Lancaster Safety Consulting will take over employee trench/excavation training after the previous company failed to reach legal terms with the city.

Improvements for Riverside Memorial Park are on hold as the sole bid received was over budget. The city plans to divide the project into two phases and seek new bids to reduce costs.

The council agreed to extend the contract with the Wyoming Department of Health for continued COVID-19 surveillance in wastewater.

In closing remarks, Councilman Williams raised concerns about the parking availability for Flaming Gorge Days due to railroad signs indicating the closure of a dirt lot. The city will seek an exception for the event.