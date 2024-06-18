Both City Councils look to approve 2025 Fiscal year budgets tonight

Wyo4News Photo

June 18, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in session tonight. Both Councils will be looking to approve their 2025 Fiscal Year budgets.

Also, tonight, the Rock Springs Council will hold a second public hearing concerning a resolution to increase city sewer use fees by 4%. Beginning July 1, the minimum monthly rate will go from the current $14.85 to $15.45.

In Green River, the Council will consider a resolution to increase the wages of some employees, including the City Administrator, City Attorney and Prosecutor, and Municipal Judge. No change is proposed for the mayor or council members.

