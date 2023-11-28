Both Rock Springs and Green River will be having their Mayors’ Tree Lighting ceremonies this weekend

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 28, 2023 — The Green River Mayor’s Tree ceremony will be on Friday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Clock Tower Plaza located at 51 E Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. At this event Santa will be handing out candy canes, and accepting letters from the kids! The Sweetwater County Library will also be giving books to kids. There will also be Smores, caroling, and fire pits to stay cozy.

The Rock Springs Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony & Community and Sing-Along will be held at the intersection of Elk and Grant Streets this Saturday, December 2, beginning at 4:00 p.m. This year’s ceremony will feature hot cocoa and a delightful Christmas story reading by Rock Springs’ First Lady, Darcie Punches-Mickelson, at 4:45 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 5:00 p.m. Then people will head over to the Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Christmas Parade!