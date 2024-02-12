Both Rock Springs High School and Walnut Elementary School’s Principals resign Monday morning

Glen and Janine Suppes

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 12, 2024 — Glen Suppes, Principal of Rock Springs High School, and his wife Janine Suppes, Principal of Walnut Elementary School, both resigned this morning due to a family emergency.

Glen Suppes posted in ParentSquare this morning saying, “Due to an immediate family need, Mrs. Suppes and I must relocate out of state promptly. There will be continued support from the Central Administration Building to ensure a seamless transition and continuation of an incredible education for students. Thank you for all of the amazing memories, and my family and I wish you the best moving forward.”

Tiffany Gunter, Director of Human Resources for Sweetwater County School District #1, stated, “The District understands and supports the difficult decision that Mr. and Mrs. Suppes have made to address immediate family needs. Mr. and Mrs. Suppes have made valuable contributions to our community, schools, and students, and we wish them the best.”

Gunter also stated, “The District will provide administrative support to the impacted schools to ensure our students, staff, and the district continue to a successful conclusion of the academic year.”