Boulder Lake Fire 100% Contained

Sublette County, Wyoming — The Boulder Lake Fire is now 100% contained and has transitioned to a type 5 incident, according to a Monday report from the U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest.

As of Sunday, firefighters were continuing to secure the fire’s edge and mopping up on the interior where needed. Crews extinguished all hot spots 200 feet in from the fire perimeter.

The Tannerite Fire, which started on Aug. 17, burned 1,359 acres. Officials have reported the fire to be human caused.

Some smoke is still visible in a stand of aspen on the south-facing slope above Boulder Lake, but this patch of fuel is surrounded by black and poses no threat to containment lines. Firefighters continue to monitor this activity.

A Burned Area Response Team arrived Monday to identify and manage potential risks to resources and reduce these threats through appropriate emergency measures to protect human life and safety, property, and critical natural or cultural resources.

BAER is an emergency program for stabilization work that involves time-critical activities to be completed before the first damaging event, such as heavy rain-induced mudslide.

For more information, visit www.tetonfires.com or call the Pinedale Ranger District at 307367-4326.