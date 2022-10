Box art ribbon cutting at 7 new locations around Rock Springs

“Teton Skull” by Amber Marie Hunt. Bottom of Grant Street. Wyo4news photo

On October 5 and 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce met with local artists of the newly added box art at 7 new locations to celebrate their completed projects. Sponsors of the projects include Wyoming Community Foundation and International Days. The list below, provided by the Rock Springs Chamber, contains details on the locations of the artwork, artist, and sponsor.

“Cactus Flower” by Amanda Romero. Corner of College and Foothill. Wyo4news photo

“Wyoming Pike” by Jamie Green. Corner of College and Pacific dr. Wyo4news photo

“Japanese Culture” by Mae Sota. College Drive in front of Arthur Park. Wyo4news photo

“Evening Runners” by Rick Jones. Sweetwater and Cripple Creek. Wyo4news Photo

“Waterfall” by Jamie Green. Foothill across from Trona Valley. Wyo4news photo

“1600” by Jessica Evans. Dewar Drive in front of Baymont hotel. Wyo4news photo