Boy Scout Rock Springs and Green River Food Drive taking place today

November 20, 2021 — The Boy Scouts of America’s annual food drives are taking place today in Rock Springs and Green River. The food drive will benefit the Sweetwater County Food Banks in both towns.

Rock Springs:

In Rock Springs, houses that received a food bag with a note attached are asked to leave the food in the bag on their front door by 9:00 a.m. this morning, Saturday, November 20. It will be picked up by Scouts between 9:00 a.m. and noon today.

If you don’t receive a bag, you can drop food off at the Sweetwater County Foord Bank, located at 90 Center Street, today between 9 a.m. and noon, or at the White Mountain Library during open hours.

Green River:

In Green River, food can be dropped off at the Boy Scouts at the Smith’s grocery store parking lot and at the Green River Food Bank, 550 Uinta Drive. Drop-offs can take place between 9:00 a.m. and noon on Saturday.