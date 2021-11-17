Boy Scouts of America “Scouting for Food” drive to take place this Saturday

Image courtesy of Boy Scouts of America Jim Bridger District

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 17, 2021) — The Boy Scouts of America’s annual food drive takes place in both Rock Springs and Green River on Saturday, November 20.

The food drive aims to benefit the Sweetwater County Food Banks in both Rock Springs and Green River.

Each drive will operate differently.

Rock Springs:

In Rock Springs, houses will receive a food bag with a note attached. If you receive a bag, simply leave the food by your front door by 9:00 AM on the morning of Saturday, November 20. It will be picked up by Scouts between 9:00 AM and noon on Saturday.

If you don’t receive a bag, you can drop food off at the Food Bank in Rock Springs, located at 90 Center Street, or at the White Mountain Library during open hours. Drop offs can take place between 9:00 AM and noon on Saturday.

Green River:

In Green River, food can be dropped off to Scouts, located at the Smith’s grocery store parking lot, and at the Green River Food Bank at 550 Uinta Drive. Drop offs can take place between 9:00 AM and noon on Saturday.