Boy Scouts of America to host Long Range Shoot

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 29, 2020) — The Boy Scouts of America will host a long-range shoot June 20 at the R&K Hunting Company Lodge, off Highway 150 in Southwest Wyoming.

The event aims to raise money for the Boy Scouts of America in northern Utah and southwestern Wyoming.

64 shooters will shoot eight stations at distances of 400 to 1200 yards. A prize will be given to top finishers, as well as the opportunity for auction and raffle prizes.

Lunch will be provided.

Participation will cost $125 per person or $200 for a two-person team.

For more information, or to register, call (801)-479-5460, or visit www.trappertrails.org/longrange