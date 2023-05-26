Boy Scouts of America’s Girl Troop 1869 donates blankets and care packages to the Cancer Center

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center recently was gifted a generous donation of 48 blankets, care packages, and port pillows for patients from the Boy Scouts of America’s Girl Troop 1869.

This project was led by senior patrol leader, Tiana Lester as part of her Eagle Scout project. “I started making these in January and then was able to get the rest of our troop involved in this project,” Lester explained.

The care packages that the troop put together include water bottles, candies, crossword puzzles, and socks and will be offered to current and future patients. The port pillows, made to protect a patient’s port in case of an accident, are for chemotherapy patients to use while traveling in a vehicle. The donated blankets will be given to current patients.

“We love that the community supports our cancer patients and are so grateful for their donations. It’s gifts like this that we can then give to our patients that really elevate our patient’s experience and help them feel more comfortable while receiving treatment,” said Tasha Harris, the Director of Radiation Oncology.

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center just recently started its second clinical trial through SWOG, a federally funded program by the National Cancer Institute. This trial focuses on Reaching Rural Cancer Survivors Who Smoke Using Test-Based Cessation Interventions by studying the effectiveness of a quit- smoking text-based program for rural cancer patients.

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, an affiliate of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, is a state-of-the-art facility that offers a range of services and specialties including hematology and medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion area, radiation oncology, radiology, specialty laboratory services, and various medical and surgical specialties. In addition, the cancer center also includes a licensed clinical social worker, a registered dietitian, a patient financial navigator, a lymphedema therapist, and a genetic counselor.

To learn more about the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, make a donation, or learn about ways to get involved, contact Tiffany Marshall at [email protected] or by calling 307-352-8234.