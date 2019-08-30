Boyd Keith McKinney (Jan. 29, 1953-Aug. 25, 2019)

Green River, Wyoming — Boyd Keith McKinney passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home in Green River. He died following a brief illness.

He was a resident of Green River for the past 42 years and former resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1953, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of William H. McKinney and Elizabeth White.

Mr. McKinney attended schools in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and graduated from the Manzano High School in 1971. He attended the Albuquerque Technical Institute.

He married Beverly J. Quillen on July 17, 1974, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They had three children from this union and later divorced.

He was employed by Texas Gulf as a machinist for 22 years and retired in 2006.

His interests included spending time at the lake with his family, riding his motorcycle and playing guitar.

Survivors include his three sons, Robert McKinney of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Matthew McKinney of Green River, and Zachary McKinney and wife Kim of LaBarge; one sister, Iolene Brown of Albuquerque, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Miranda McKinney, Shelby McKinney, Elijah McKinney and Jorim McKinney; several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Calvin McKinney.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the First Assembly of God, 1380 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

The family of Boyd Keith McKinney respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Inside Connection Pregnancy Resource Center, 2712 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

