Boys and Girls Club Art Show taking place tonight

Photo courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County Facebook page

March 8, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Many works of art will be on display tonight as the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County presents its Art Show. The fundraising and social event will take place at the 307 Auto Plaza Service Showroom, 2100 Elk Street, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Past and present Boys and Girls Club members will display a variety of art projects, along with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Artwork will be for sale via donation. There will also be a silent auction of art pieces donated by local artists, as well as music, raffles, and craft and art sales.

There is no cost to attend.