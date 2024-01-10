Boys and Girls Club Members create a special donation for Kari’s Access Awards auction

Franny C., Rue K., and Fisher C., created a special project that will be up for auction at the Annual Kari’s Access Awards.

January 10, 2024 — Three Boys and Girls Club Members, Franny C., Rue K., and Fisher C., created a special project that will be up for auction at the Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting fundraiser, which will take place on January 13, 2024, at the Sweetwater County events complex. The Karis Access Awards helps provide funding for Sweetwater County School District #1 youth to participate in various activities. The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County says, “They are a huge part of the Boys and Girls Club program, and we are proud to support the event.”