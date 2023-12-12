Boys and Girls Club receives donations from the UPS Store

Supplies donated by The UPS Store 3042.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 12, 2023 — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County received an amazing holiday delivery from The UPS Store #3042 in Rock Springs. A couple of weeks ago, the Boys and Girls Club received a phone call from the UPS Store, asking if they still needed everything on their Amazon Wishlist. When the answer was “Yes”, the UPS Store purchased everything on their Amazon Wishlist, had everything shipped to their store, and delivered all of the items to the club as soon as they arrived on Monday, Dec. 11th!

Some items on the Amazon Wishlist were art supplies such as paint, paint brushes, and watercolor paper, which will be used for art projects in their Art Room. There were also several board games that will be used in their STEM Room and Game Room. They received cases of shaving cream that they will be using for an upcoming project that they have planned for the kids, and they also received things like paper plates, paper bowls, and plastic silverware that they use for after-school snacks and their Friday meals.

The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County says, “We are very thankful for this gift this holiday season! We’re always grateful to our sponsors, donors, and the community members who support our kids.” The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County’s Amazon Wishlist can be found on their donation page under “Supplies” at BGC of Sweetwater County (bgcsweetwater.com).

The Boys and Girls Club is also currently having a “Double Your Donation” campaign where each donation received between now and December 31st will be matched $1 for $1 up to a total of $10,000! The link to the “Double Your Donation” campaign is Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County | Kindful.