Boys and Girls Club receives nice donation

Submitted photo by the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County

November 09, 2022 — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently received a $20,000 grant thanks to Wyoming Community Foundation. The funds were through the General Operating Grant to help operate the building year-round.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County provides guidance, leadership, and programming in the areas of education, character and leadership, healthy habits, art, recreation, and STEAM,” explained BGC Program Director Jennifer Kendall. “In addition to the

quality programming we provide to our Club families, we help provide scholarships to those in need, food for families to cook when home, and community resources to help with day-to-day living.”

Kendall added, “The gift of the Wyoming Community Foundation grant will allow for our BCG Team to program with higher integrity and quality to benefit Club members. As a non-profit, we are very appreciative of the opportunity we have been provided by Wyoming Community Foundation, who has always been a very big supporter of our organization. We love to have the support of

such a great partner, such as the Wyoming Community Foundation, to keep our organization open and running for our members.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County is located at 736 Massachusetts Avenue in Rock Springs.