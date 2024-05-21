Boys and Girls Club Rods and Rail car show accepting entries

Wyo4News photo

May 21, 2024 — Wyo4News

A Father’s Day weekend tradition will continue this year: the Rods and Rails Car Show will take place on Saturday, June 15, in Downtown Rock Springs on North Front Street. The event, put on by the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m.

Entry registration is currently underway. The fee is $30 per vehicle, and the proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County. Registration and information are available online or in person at the Boys and Girls Club, 736 Massachusetts Avenue in Rock Springs.

This year’s show, presented by WyoRadio, is expected to host over 100 classic, late-model, and specialty vehicles from all over the Rocky Mountain Region. Several food trucks will provide concessions.