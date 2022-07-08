Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County receives $10K grant

Photo submitted by the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently received a $10,000 grant thanks to Rock Springs State Farm agent, Victor Hiler. The local insurance agent has a long history of demonstrating what it means to be a Good Neighbor by stepping up to help his community. The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County (BGC) was selected by Victor as part of their recognition for being one of 100 State Farm agents nationwide who were nominated and selected for their outstanding community engagement.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County provides guidance, leadership and programming in the areas of Education, Character and Leadership, Healthy Habits, Art, Recreation and STEAM,” explains BGC Program Director Jennifer Kendall. “In addition to the quality programming we provide to our Club families, we help provide scholarships to those in need; food for families to cook when home, and community resources to help with day to day living.”

“The gift of the State Farm grant will allow for our BCG Team to program with higher integrity and quality to benefit Club members. As a non-profit, we are very appreciative of the opportunity we have been provided by State Farm Agent Victor Hiler, who has always been a very big supporter of our organization. We love to have the support of local businesses and community members, to help provide a safe, reliable and fun atmosphere for our youth to enjoy. Thank you again!”