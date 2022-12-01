Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County receives $20,000 Grant

Photo submitted by the Girls and Boys Club

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently received a $20,000 grant thanks to the Wyoming Community Foundation. The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County (BGC) was granted funds through the General Operating Grant to help operate the building year-round for their members after-school and during the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County provides guidance, leadership, and programming in the areas of Education, Character and Leadership, Healthy Habits, Art, Recreation, and STEAM,” explains BGC Program Director Jennifer Kendall. “In addition to the quality programming we provide to our Club families, we help provide scholarships to those in need; food for families to cook when home and community resources to help with day-to-day living.”

“The gift of the Wyoming Community Foundation grant will allow for our BCG Team to program with higher integrity and quality to benefit Club members. As a non-profit, we are very appreciative of the opportunity we have been provided by Wyoming Community Foundation, which has always been a very big supporter of our organization. We love to have the support of such a great partner such as the Wyoming Community Foundation to keep our organization open, and running for our members.”