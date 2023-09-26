Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County receives funds

Photo submitted by the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County received funds from the Local United Way of Sweetwater County to help in the area of Education.

With these funds, the Boys and Girls Club will work with school-age club members to give them the necessary tools to help them be proficient at reading in the 3rd grade which has been identified as the final year children are learning to read, after which students are reading to learn. The club will also work with its teen population to encourage graduation and to also continue at a higher education level whether that be college readiness or attending a trade school.

Afterschool programs can boost academic performance, reduce risky behaviors, promote physical health, and provide a safe, structured environment for the children of working parents. (youth.gov)

The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater is very thankful to the board, staff, volunteers, and all who give towards United Ways Yearly campaigns to help support nonprofits in our community.