Boys & Girls Club receives community investment grant

Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County members and staff members (submitted photo)

July 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County announced that it has received a $50,000 United Way community investment grant. According to information received from the local Boys and Girls Club, the funds will help support the Club in education.

The Boys & Girls Club and United Way are both committed to helping school-age youth read by the 3rd grade and stay on track to graduate on time.

Local Boys and Girls Club CEO Lisa Stewart said, “We are very grateful for the funding to support community youth after school and help them strive to be successful.”

Boys & Girls Club has been a community partner since 2010.