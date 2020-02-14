Boys had one last chance to swim/dive to qualifying for post season

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — For some area high school swimmers, yesterday was their last chance to register qualifying times or scores for further competition in the upcoming regional meets. Thursday’s “Last Chance Meet” at Rock Springs High School featured teams from Rock Springs (4A), Green River (4A), Evanston (4A), Kemmerer (3A), Lyman(3A), and Sublette County (3A).

Advertisement

No team scores were kept.

The 4A and 3A Wyoming State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships will take place Feb. 20-22 in Laramie.

Those swimmers and divers from Rock Springs and Green River who registered 4A qualifying times or scores Thursday:

200 Yard Freestyle: Jason Richmond (GR)

1 Meter Diving: Braxton Cordova (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: Jason Richmond (GR)

100 Yard Backstroke: Jake Probst (GR)

100 Yard Breaststoke: Elijah Kraft (GR), Ryan Fischer (GR)