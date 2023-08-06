Boys Scouts free ‘Summer Fun Day’ coming up Wednesday

August 6, 2023 — The Boys Scouts of America, Jim Bridger District, will be putting on their “Summer Fun Day” event this Wednesday at Garnett Park Splash Pad in Rock Springs. The free-to-the-public event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Many Cub Scout-type events are planned, including an obstacle course, tug of war, pool noodle and wrist rockets, a rain gutter regatta, and others. On the educational side, there will be a computer science learning station, science experiments, and first aid information.

Summer Fun Day events are also scheduled for Evanston on Tuesday, August 8, at Bear River Meadows and Big Piiney on Thursday, August 10, at 746 Piney Drive. Those events will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.