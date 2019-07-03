Brad Dekrey Stepping Down As Head Coach Of RSHS Outdoor Track And Field

Rock Springs, WY (7/3/19) – The Rock Springs High School Athletic’s Department is announcing that Brad Dekrey will be stepping down as the Head Coach for outdoor track and field for Rock Springs High School.

Dekrey will still be the head coach of the RSHS Cross Country and Indoor track and field programs. Rock Springs High School would like to thank Dekrey for all of his years of service as the former head coach of the RSHS outdoor track & field program, and RSHS looks forward to his support in conjunction with the new leadership established for the outdoor track & field program.

RSHS will be accepting applications on the Sweetwater County School District website www.sweetwater1.org. For more information, please contact the Rock Springs High School Athletic Department at 307-352-3440 ext. 4507.