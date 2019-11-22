Brad J. Arndt (June 6, 1962-Nov. 20, 2019)

DEFOREST, WISCONSIN (Nov. 22, 2019) — Brad J. Arndt, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born on June 6, 1962, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Dave and Dolores (Ludwig) Arndt.

Brad graduated from Deforest High School in 1980 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Winona State University. Brad had his own radio show there and was the student body president. He went on to be a sportscaster and exceptional salesman.

Brad committed his whole life to being a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He had a heart of gold and an infectious smile that would light up any room that he walked into.

His dedication to helping others was honored by receiving the Red Cross Hero of The Year for saving another’s life. He also volunteered his time weekly at the food pantry.

He was a diehard fan of the Packers, Badgers, and his home town team, the Deforest Norskies. Some of his accomplishments and interests were cross country and track, Eagle Scout, karaoke, theater, music, rafting, and the wilderness.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores; his children, Brittney, Chelsia and Austin (Haylee McGarvey) Arndt; grandchildren, Broden Arndt and Aralynn, Breeja and Kaib Simkin; brothers, Brice (Kristi) and Blair (Jen) Arndt; as well his beloved nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dave, and his grandparents.

A funeral service will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, Windsor/DeForest Chapel, 6924 Lake Road, Wisconsin, with Rev. Charles Brandt officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

