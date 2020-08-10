Bradley Fire north of Rawlins causes some evacuations

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — BLM Wyoming fire crews are currently working the Bradley Fire located about 50 miles north of Rawlins, Wyoming on Bradley Peak. As of the last report Sunday afternoon, the fire had burned approximately 1,600 acres and was 10% contained.

Carbon County officials had ordered evacuations along Long Creek as potential fire activity was expected to move in that direction. Multiple air resources were being used to drop retardant and water to minimize fire growth and protect structures in the area.

The cause of the Bradley Fire, which started Friday afternoon, is still unknown.

Meanwhile, no new updated information has been posted on the Richard Mountain Fire that has been burning in both Sweetwater and Daggett counties. The last report was issued Saturday night and listed the fire at 90 percent contain with just over 76 hundred acres burned.

There was still no listed cause of the fire, which started last Monday.