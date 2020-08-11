Bradley Fire still reported as 10% contained

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — The Bradley Fire, burning on Bradley Peak about 50 miles north of Rawlins, grew by only 100 acres Monday morning. The latest report was updated around 1:00 p.m. Monday.

According to the report by the BLM, firefighting efforts and aviation support held the fire along the northern section of the Long Creek drainage as it tried to burn towards Tin Cup Creek and Little Long Creek. The fire was reported to be over 1,700 acres and was last reported as 10% contained.

The fire started at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 7. The cause is unknown.