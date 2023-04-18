Bradshaw to return to Cowgirls for senior year

University of Wyoming photo

April 18, 2023 — Former Lyman basketball player McKinley Bradshaw will return to the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team for the 2023/24 season. Bradshaw, who has already graduated but still has a senior year of eligibility, was a 2022 All-Mountain West Team selection averaging 15 points and nearly six rebounds a game. She did not play last season while serving on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bradshaw is 19th in program history in made 3-pointers over her three-year career.

Wyoming Women’s Basketball Head Coach Heather Ezell also announced that Joslin Igo, a Douglas native, will also be joining the Cowgirls next season. Igo spent the previous two seasons at Casper College, where she appeared in 65 career games with the T-Birds averaging 9.8 points per game. Last season she led Casper in scoring at 12.1 points per game while pulling down 3.3 rebounds.

Bradshaw and Igo join Mikyn Hamlin (Hugoton, Kan.), Maren McKenna (Hyde Park, Utah), Kati Ollilainen (Helsinki, Finland), and Madison Symons (Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho) as signing with Wyoming during the off-season.