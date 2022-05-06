Branch announces 2 Western wrestlers headed to Cowboy program

Wyoming Cowboy Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch (University of Wyoming photo)

May 6, 2022 — Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Head Coach Mark Branch announced the addition of two transfer signings from Western Wyoming Community College. Former Mustangs Garrett Ricks and Tyce Raddon will both be joining the Cowboys for the 2022-23 season.

“We are thrilled to be adding two outstanding transfers today.” Assistant Coach McCade Ford said, “As we went through the recruiting process it was clear that both Garrett and Tyce embody our philosophy of Living Cowboy Tough. I have no doubt that both these guys will come in and immediately make a big impact on our program moving forward”

Garrett Ricks – 125 pounds, Perry, Utah

Ricks joins the UW program after having an impressive two-year career at Western Wyoming College where he was a two-time NJCAA All-American. He finished third at the NJCAA National Tournament in 2021 following that up in 2022 by winning the NJCAA Title at 125 pounds. Along with a Junior College National title, Ricks also brings a vast amount experience with him putting up impressive results against NCAA Division 1 opponents including a second-place finish at the Cowboy Open and fourth place finish at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Tyce Raddon – 184 pounds, Beaver, Utah

A teammate of Ricks while at Western Wyoming, Raddon comes to Wyoming as a NJCAA All-American after finishing third at the national tournament in 2022. Raddon turned in impressive results throughout his NJCAA All-American campaign including a second-place finish at the Cowboy Open.