EVANSTON, WYOMING (September 19, 2020) — According to a Facebook post from the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance page, there is a fire Silver Eagle Refinery east of Evanston.

Responders are on the scene, expect some traffic delays. Wyo4News will update as more information becomes available.