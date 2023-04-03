Active shooter call at RSHS

Wyo4news Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 8:30 am today Sweetwater Combined Communications received a call that there was an active shooter at Rock Springs High School. Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately to assess the situation. At this time, all common areas have been cleared and officers are conducting a door-to-door classroom clearance. Please note that at this time, there is nothing to confirm this threat is credible. RSPD is asking that parents not come to the school as this only slows operations. More information will be shared as it becomes available as this is an ongoing situation.

From Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office: “Unfortunately, over the last week, law enforcement agencies and first responders across the region have dealt with an influx of false threats at different schools across the country. Sadly, Wyoming is not immune from this disturbing trend, and school districts across the state are dealing with similar situations this morning. Investigators learned last week that many of the false threats at area schools in Colorado, Utah, and Idaho were traced to overseas IP addresses. We will provide any necessary updates as further details become available.”