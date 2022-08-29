Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo’s August 31 hearing

Wyo4news photo

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.

Wyo4news reached out to the Mayor’s office for a statement but Kristyn Munoz Deputy City Clerk of the City of Rock Springs responded via email that “The City of Rock Springs has no involvement in any legal proceedings involving the Mayor, and is not privy to any information related to thereto.”

Mayor Tim Kaumo as recently reported has been charged with misconduct and conflict of interest earlier this summer and was given an initial arraignment hearing on August 31 at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. According to prosecuting attorney in this case, Tucker Ruby, of Johnson County, “the defendant has obtained legal counsel and entered a not guilty plea. The next step is to hold one of these scheduling conferences (settlement conferences) as they are known in my jurisdiction. At these court hearings, if a plea agreement can be reached that is a possibility or if it needs to go on to trial that will be determined there as well.”

Further clarification of the upcoming September court date was made possible by a member of Kaumo’s legal team Joseph Hampton. “The way it works in Sweetwater County is there are 2 settlement conferences, then a pre-trial and finally a trial if need be. Other counties use ‘status conferences’ which is a more static term, implying the status of the case.” In summary, because the defense team was able to enter a plea of not guilty they were able to bypass the initial hearing originally scheduled for this week and move to the next phase of the case.