Breastfeeding support group offered

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [Press Release]

Moms can stop by for a couple of hours every Monday

January 16, 2023– A breastfeeding support group is being offered by the Obstetrics Department at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday beginning Jan. 22 in the Ferrero Room at Rock Springs Public Library, 400 C St. A lactation counselor will be present.

“We’re setting aside a window of time each week in which moms can come in to get help with breastfeeding or to simply stop by, feed their babies, and visit and connect with other moms.,” said Jelena Frey, RN, CLC.

“All women are welcome,” Frey said. “Moms may bring a support person if that makes them feel more comfortable, such as a friend, sister, mother, mother-in-law, etc. Children are welcome, as well. It’s a group to support moms, and moms frequently have multiple children.”

For more information, call 307-352-8345.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

