Breezy winter conditions to impact Sweetwater County on Wednesday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 2, 2021) – Strong wind gusts and potential snowfall is expected to blow through Sweetwater County on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Cokeville and Wamsutter will be impacted by up two inches of snowfall and west to southwest winds of up to 30 miles per hour.

The chance for precipitation is around 60% and will more than likely occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The report includes a cold front for the area, which will impact the roadways, specifically Highway 30 and Interstate-80.