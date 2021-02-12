Brenli Jenkins honored for 1,000th career point with Lady Tigers

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 12, 2021) – Growing up, young basketball players often dream about scoring their first bucket for the varsity team one day.

Brenli Jenkins, a junior guard for the Rock Springs High School varsity girls basketball team, has added to that dream and continues to make her mark in Tiger basketball history.

During a 49-28 win over Star Valley High School on Jan. 15, Jenkins eclipsed the 1,000 marker for points scored in her high school career.

She was honored and recognized before the Lady Tigers’ game on Thursday against Jackson Hole High School. She received a ceremonious basketball from her teammates and coaches and flowers from her family.

“It feels really good. It’s a really cool to experience scoring a thousand points as a junior,” Jenkins said, crediting her teammates, coaches and her Uncle Billy for helping get to this point in her career.

“My teammates got me to where I’m at. They set me up for good things. My coach always sets me up for good things as well. My Uncle Billy has really helped me develop. He’s been my coach for my entire life and has taught me everything I know.”

Jenkins began playing basketball with the Rock Springs Junior Jazz team when she was in the third grade.

“But I’ve always been around the game of basketball because of my family,” she said.

Jenkins has continued to work on her game. She has developed as a player and as a leader on and off the court. For head coach Ramiro Candelaria, coaching Jenkins has been a memorable experience.

“To be a part of it is really special. I have never had a player reach that mark – that 1,000-point mark,” he said.

“I think it was three or four games into her junior season that she got that thousand points, so she can just score in volumes. Scoring thing is awesome, but she’s one of the best two-way players we’ve ever had. She’s just a special player.”

Jenkins’ knowledge of the game and tenacity is what Candelaria thinks separates her from other players.

“She has such a high basketball IQ. A lot of our things run through her anyway, so she’s making decisions on when to dish or when to score,” he said.

“She is just so smart. You can just let her loose now and let her call the plays. When she’s playing, I ask her what she wants to run, what she’s feeling on defense and for the most part, she’s usually right.”

“She’s a competitor, so when the team is struggling or when things aren’t going our way, she gets pretty intense. Sometimes it can get pretty intimidating for some of our younger players, but I encourage her to continue to guide them and show them how to win.”