Bridger Ricks, Cody Phelps bring home Championships in the #125 and #133 weight class

From Left to Right: Bridger Ricks, Cody Phelps Courtesy of Western Wyoming

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 20, 2023 — Bridger Ricks and Cody Phelps returned as Champions from the multi-team Younes Hospitality Open held in Kearney, Nebraska. Each recorded wins of 6-0. Bridger won his championship match 4-2 and Cody won his match 17-2.

Ricks is currently a Sophomore at Western and was part of the National Championship that was won by the Mustangs last year. His goal is to wrestle next year for a Division 1 University but he is not sure which one. He feels that wrestling is “more than just a hobby”, and “it is part of his life”. Ricks does not plan on going into the professional world, but he does feel that he would like to coach in the future. He is going to school to get a degree in Business Management. When asked what he would describe wrestling as to the everyday person who doesn’t know about the sport, he answered with one word, “discipline”. Something that we can all apply in our everyday life.

Phelps is also a Sophomore and was a part of the team that took the National Championship last year for the Mustangs. Phelps thought that the overall experience was great and that being part of the first Wyoming college to get the National Championship was special. When posed the question about how he would explain wrestling, he said “Wrestling takes a lot to be good at, you have to treat it more like a lifestyle, especially when competing on the college level.” Cody is currently doing his general studies and his goal is to end up at 4-year college for wrestling and then finish out the last 2 years of eligibility.

The Mustangs have had a great start to their season as they currently are 2-1 and will be on holiday break till December 7, when they will continue their run at the Cloud Community Dual in Sterling, Co.