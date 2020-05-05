Bridger-Teton National Forest firewood permits to go on sale soon

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — The Bridger-Teton National Forest will start selling firewood permits for personal use beginning May 15, 2020.

District offices will conduct business by phone and issue permits by mail to interested individuals for a price of seven dollars per cord with a five cord minimum purchase.

Permits valid for the calendar year only. Permits must be in possession while collecting forest products, with load tickets visible at the time of transport.

Additionally, the Forest will offer permits for other forest products.

Transplant permits will be available starting May 8, 2020, and post & pole permits will be available beginning May 15, 2020.

To keep the public and our employees safe, we encourage you to call your local district office to obtain any of these permits for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Please note that voicemails are checked frequently during regular business hours and you will receive a call back by the next available business day. We are encouraging payment by credit card and the permit will be mailed to you the following business day.

Please plan ahead, allowing time to receive your permit by mail prior to collecting forest products.

Contact information for the Bridger-Teton National Forest offices is as follows:

Kemmerer Ranger District – (307) 877-5100

Big Piney Ranger District – (307) 276-5800

Greys River Ranger District – (307) 885-5300

Blackrock Ranger District- (307) 543-3900

Pinedale Ranger District (307) 367-4326

Jackson Ranger District – 307-739-5400

When gathering firewood, permits allow for the harvest of down or standing dead wood only and it is important to use firewood from local sources to prevent the spread of invasive species.

A standard cord is 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 4 feet high, measuring 128 cubic feet when the wood is stacked in a row.

Make sure to cut firewood only where the permit allows, as other neighboring Forests might have different firewood cutting regulations and prices.

Locations where forest product collection is not allowed include wilderness areas, campgrounds, picnic areas, resorts, recreation management areas, wilderness study areas, administrative sites, and timber sales.

Maps of legal routes to access wood cutting locations will be available where permits are sold and on the Forest website.

Forest visitors are advised to check in with their local ranger stations regarding area road and trail information.

National Forests across the nation have been providing a substantial amount of firewood for the public since the 1970s, which has continued to grow as more households in America are adopting practices to reduce energy and fossil fuel consumption.

Selling firewood permits also aids in fire prevention by removing burnable material from the forest floor.

For more information about Forest regulations or the products available for sale visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/main/btnf/passes-permits/forestproducts or call our office at (307) 739-5500.