Bridger Valley Cruise Night Fundraiser to take place May 16

LYMAN, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — The Bridger Valley Cruise Night Fundraiser will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

The event aims to raise money for the Bridger Valley Food Bank. Donations will be accepted at Lyman High School and will be cash only.

The route for the drag revolves around Lyman Main Street, beginning at the high school, proceeding to the rodeo grounds, to Main Street, and back to the high school.

Advertisement

The route will be repeated until approximately 8:00 p.m.

There is no donation required to cruise, as well as no set amount for donations.

It is asked to follow all social distancing guidelines, as well as some simple measures to stay safe:

Follow all traffic laws

Proper use of seatbelts

Watch for pedestrians

Observe general safety guidelines and moving vehicle regulations

Keep all body parts inside the vehicle (except to wave)

Legal street vehicles only

Said the organizers of the event, “I really hope that although it will just be in Lyman, that we can come together as a Valley for a great cause.”

More information regarding the event can be viewed below: