Bridger Valley Volleyball Regional Tournament to take place this week

Mountain View Buffalos Volleyball 2023 (Keepsake Images Studio)

Lyman Eagles High School Volleyball 2023

Wyo4News staff, wyo4news@4news

Bridger Valley, Wyoming — What a season it has been for both the Mountain View Buffalos and the Lyman Eagles. The Mountain View Buffalos look to defend their State Championship from last year as they begin Regional play this Friday, October 27, 2023 against the Thermopolis Bobcats with first serve schedule at 10 a.m. at Lander Valley High School

The Lyman Eagles Volleyball team look to avenge a loss to the Mountain View Buffalos in last year State Championship match and to continue their post-season run for another State Championship. They will face off against the Lovell Bulldogs on Friday, October 27, 2023 with first serve scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Good Luck to the Buffalos and the Eagles as they both look to get back to the State Championship match.