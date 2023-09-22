Bridget Bernard recognized for dedicated service on Travel and Tourism Board

Front Row Left to Right: Julia Ruble – Board Member, Dawn Dale –Tour Guide, Jenissa Meredith – CEO, Bridget Bernard – Outgoing Board Member, Ainhoa Ferrer – Board Member

Lucy Diggins-Wold – Tour Guide. Back Row Left to Right: Kim Strid – Board Member, Randall Dale – Board Member, Mark Lyon – Board Member, Allison Volcic – Industry Relations Specialist, Dominic Wolf – Board Member.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board recently recognized Bridget Bernard for her nine years of service on the board.

Bernard served from 2014-2023 and has held every executive position on the board throughout her service. “Bridget has been a tremendous asset to the board in many ways. From the experience and expertise that she brought as the General Manager of the Hampton Inn in Rock Springs, to her commitment to supporting local events and tourism projects – her leadership and true passion for tourism will be greatly missed,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.