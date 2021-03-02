Bring Broadway Theater magic into your home

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 2, 2021) — The Broadway Theater is excited to host two online acrobatic shows.

In association with DCA Productions, Cirque-tacular presents Snowkus Pocus and Spring-A-Ding-Ding.

In the production, Snowkus Pocus, Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful characters that inhabit the magical world of Snowkus Pocus. Enjoy dazzling cirque, breathtaking acrobatic dance, and incredible specialty circus acts performed by Jack Frost, the North Wind, the Snow Queen and the ever-changing Azura of the Sky. This snow show for all ages will amaze, inspire and enchant your imagination… and quite possibly… melt your heart!

Video on-demand passes are on sale March 7 at BroadwayRS.com. The one-hour performance will be streamed until April 8.

The glory of the season unfolds in Cirque-tacular’s Spring-A-Ding-Ding.

In this 60-minute performance, Brianna, a charming and curious girl, hops into an ‘adventure-through-the-seasons. During her search for the elusive butterfly that her grandmother says will usher in the next season, Briana encounters a host of adorable woodland characters and their comical antics. Portrayed through charming clowning, dance, and can’t-believe-your-eyes circus specialty acts, audiences of all ages will surely be delighted.

Video on demand passes for Spring-A-Ding-Ding will be available Feb. 21 and will stream through April 1.

Viewers are invited to go to BroadwayRS.com for more information on how to participate in these online events.