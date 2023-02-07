Bringing awareness about student homelessness in Rock Springs

Commerce Bank of Wyoming Presentation – Left to right are: Jessica Adams, Katie Martin, Maggie Smith, Annie Fletcher, Lisa Moody, Tiffany Erramouspe, Jackie Brough, Monica Ayala Barahona, Robin Allen, Peggy Santillanes – Wyo4news Photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Commerce Bank is partnering with the Rock Springs High School Outreach Program to help students that are either borderline homeless or homeless in the community. They are naming the program “Project Hope” to aid those that need assistance in the school district. This program is to help assist our children and give them a chance in school and life.

Did you know that around 150 students that attend Sweetwater County School District #1 are considered homeless? Even these numbers are under-represented. Of these students, around 35 are unaccompanied or have no guardians, and are trying to make it on their own. Others have had to move from location to location, never really having a single “home” location in years.

Homelessness affects people in all communities. One important subject that probably isn’t brought up enough is the importance of a birth certificate. If you lose that documentation (loss of house, fire, flood, eviction, etc.), families are not allowed to get an ID or driver’s license, apply for food stamps or other government services, and more.

Annie Fletcher is the At Risk Oversight Coordinator for Sweetwater County School Dist. #1. During her presentation today at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, she wanted to bring awareness and gratitude to the community. “My position is funded at the district level through federal funds of the state, called the McKinney-Vento Act. Currently, we have identified about 150 students that qualify under these services.” Normally when a family or student experiences housing uncertainty, they tend to go through it again and again, never truly getting out of the situation. “The idea isn’t that the school is the end-all-be-all, the school is the support network for the kids and family, and helps coordinate with other family resources. The food bank, churches, Loaves and Fishes, and Family Resource Center are just some of the main resources Fletcher brought up. “They’ve relied heavily on the COVID-related relief funds which have now run out.” The ERAP program has helped many of these families, but with those funds now gone, these resource groups are scrambling to help.

Fletcher stated that the “Families we see are following the national norm and following something we call doubling-up.” This means another family has taken them in. For example, your sister comes to your house with their family and now you have two families crammed into a single-family home. These families move from one home to another, and a lot of students end up “couch surfing” from one place to another. When this happens, it makes it difficult for the student to have a balanced life and usually they end up dropping out of school. Fletcher brought up that some families are on a waiting list for housing which takes anywhere from 6 months to a couple years, depending on the size of the family.

“We have a small portion in the shelters here at the YWCA. We just supplement at a school level. We also have a lot more in hotels than you would think,” Fletcher stated. The families end up in hotels because they move here thinking they can find housing but can’t, or they get evicted and end up with a voucher to help them find a place to stay. House fires and house floods can also cause these families to stay in hotels. The school tries to help so that even with uncertainty, the kids can still attend school.

Fletcher brought up some of the things required under federal law, which is that kids “Have to be registered immediately, regardless of whether or not they have the right documentation.” When kids are registered, schools require a ton of documentation, which includes proof of address, birth certificate, and other information. “We want you in school first, and then we will figure the rest out later.” Fletcher also mentioned that for families that move a lot, the school would try to keep that child or children in the same school the entire year so they aren’t moving from one, two, three, or four times a year. During these transitions, they will help provide transportation for these children to keep them in the same school year-round.

The school can provide services for kids, so Fletcher gave a great example of a family that needed a little more than what this grant money could do. A family she knew ended up with lice and the school could only provide lice shampoo and combs to the kids. But as we all know, lice are a household problem. The parents were not granted the same amenities to help combat the spread of lice. “So how is that family supposed to get things together so they don’t have that infestation going on?” Fletcher questioned. “To tell you the truth, we were just able to find some folks that were willing to donate the rest of the necessities so the family was taken care of. This is an example of what having a community partner could do to help these families out.”

“We are just too small of a community for the resources. If you go somewhere larger, they have youth outreach centers where kids can go, they can shower, they can get counseling and social work support, and get document support,” Fletcher stated.

Fletcher finished her presentation with the closing statement, “We have a great support group here. Wouldn’t it be amazing if all kids and families felt that way, that we can provide that for others? Let’s work towards that.”

If you wish to donate, whether it is monetary items or cash, you can bring those to Commerce Bank of Wyoming at 1575 Dewar Dr #100, Rock Springs, WY. Any little bit helps, whether it is gas cards, gift cards, diapers, soaps, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste/brush, feminine products, coats, underwear, socks, t-shirts, or any of the basic and everyday items that are needed. There will also be an account set up for those wishing to make a monetary donation. For more information or if you have questions, please contact Tiffany Erramouspe at 307-362-4455 with Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Below are some links that can explain more about what the state and the schools can help do for you.

