Bringing The Corn

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — For many fairgoers at Wyoming’s Big Show, the food vendors are a popular attraction. Adults and children stand in line to partake of such goodies as gyros, homemade lemonade and funnel cakes.

Also on that list of popular food attractions is roasted corn.

What many people may not know is that the corn-on-the-cob vendor at Wyoming’s Big Show has been attending the Sweetwater County Fair for at least 15 years … and they make it their exclusive stop during the summer.

“This is the only one (fair) we do,” said Sheila Woods, who brings the operation from Idaho Falls, Idaho. “Everyone is so nice, it’s like one big family. So many people come back.”

And come back she will, if only to honor her husband Richard Woods, who began bringing roasted corn to the Sweetwater County Fair 15 years ago and continued to return year after year. He passed away in April of 2018.

Sheila said Richard always loved this fair in Rock Springs.

Joining her this year are Richard’s grandchildren, Claire and Evan Woods Myler. Sheila said Claire helps take money, while Evan butters and hands out corn.

Business has been particularly prosperous not only for Hot, Roasted Corn, but for all the vendors. Sheila said they will definitely return next year because this year has gone so well at Wyoming’s Big Show.

But they will also return for the people and the hospitality they’ve received.

“We will be back,” she promised.