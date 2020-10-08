Broadway Theater streaming “And the Wind Howls” performance

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 8, 2020) – Who says theater fans can’t enjoy the performing arts at home? Make popcorn, get cocktails to-go from a favorite local watering hole and get ready to join others for an online theatrical performance.

Relative Theatrics kicks off their eighth season with a theatre/film production of “And the Wind Howls,” Oct. 21st, at 7 p.m., virtually. This one-hour World Premiere is commissioned by Relative Theatrics and The Wyoming Arts Council. “And the Wind Howls” is supported in part by grants from the Wyoming Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts, Wyoming Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

In the production, “And the Wind Howls,” Kat Tyler plays Jen, a young woman who returns to her hometown after her first year of college. She has always wanted to have a different life than her family has had but ultimately decides that Wyoming might not be so bad after all. Her best friend, Amber (played by Lea Bergman), however, cannot wait to leave. Inspired by the history of trailblazing women in Wyoming, Jen gets serious and starts creating social progress, and change local politics.

And the Wind Howls focuses on a small Wyoming community and the thought-provoking questions they ask as they try to move forward.

There will be a discussion following the performance.

Viewers can register for the streaming performance at BroadwayRS.com. Pre-registration is required.