Broadway Theatre 2021-22 schedule announced

September 13, 2021 — After a year of very little activity, the Rock Springs Broadway Theater announced a busy schedule for its 2021/2022 season. According to Maria Mortensen, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency chairwoman, the season is a great mix of favorites and new events. “We try to balance the schedule with a variety of genres and shows that will appeal to a broad range of guests,” Mortensen added.

“We’re really excited about the variety of shows we’ve scheduled so far,” URA Manager Chad Banks said. “There’s something for everyone.” Banks added, “It wouldn’t be possible without our patrons and many underwriters.” Underwriters for The Broadway Theater include City of Rock Springs, Sweetwater BOCES, Rocky Mountain Power, and Wyoming Arts Council.

Tickets for each show will be announced closer to performance dates.

Here’s a look at the 2021-22 Broadway Theater season:

Wyo Laffs Comedy with Daren Bulow and Don Haines (submitted photo)

Daren Bulow and Don Haines of Wyo Laffs Comedy – November 13, 2021

Wyo Laffs Comedy was started in 2019 by Daren Bulow and Don Haines. Daren and Don specialize in doing comedy fundraising shows and have raised tens of thousands of dollars for nonprofits. Daren Bulow is The Hunting and Fishing Comedian; his comedy is about hunters, fishermen, crazy dog people and consists of stories about his real-life (mis)adventures in the GREAT out-of-doors. Don Haines is known as Poor Don. His comedy is about family, kids, and his(mis)fortunes in life.

Cloverton Christmas Caroling Caravan – November 30, 2021

Cloverton is making a return appearance at the Broadway Theater for their Christmas Caroling Caravan. The Christmas experience with Cloverton has captivated audiences all across the country for many years. The four-piece pop-rock outfit finds a way to reach both young and old with their fresh renditions of the Christmas classics, fusing their melodic influences with the timeless songs that generations have been singing and enjoying for years. From classic hymns like “What Child is This” and “Joy to the World” to crowd-pleasing numbers like “Carol of the Bells” and “A Hallelujah Christmas,” you won’t want to miss out on this one of a kind Christmas experience.

The Bar J Wangers (Submitted photo)

The Bar J Wranglers Christmas Concert: December 10

For a very merry, honky-tonk, good time, get tickets to the annual, sold-out Bar J Wrangler Christmas Concert as soon as they go on sale. This world-famous sextet will perform holiday songs from yesterday and today. Their western harmonies and cowboy humor will whisk away the troubles and fill hearts with the joy of the season.

The Polar Express: December 17 and 18

The holiday tradition continues at The Broadway Theater with two showings of The Polar Express. Families can enjoy this classic on December 17 and 18.

Kuniko Yamamoto – Japanese Storytelling (Submitted photo)

Kuniko Yamamoto – Japanese Storytelling with Magical Mask, Mime and Music – January 28, 2022

Kuniko Yamamoto enchants audiences of every age with dramatic storytelling using myths and fables from ancient and modern Japan, spiced with social revelations to educate and amuse. In Magical Mask, Music and Mime of Japan, Kuniko uses traditional Japanese music, handcrafted masks, stylized movement, and a touch of magic to create an artistic balance of illusion and reality.

Lightwire Theater presents Doino Light – February 8, 2022

DINO-LIGHT was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and the first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp.

In this original storyline, a famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life. When the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love.

This glow-in-the-dark adventure is visually amazing and has been praised for its cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology, and dance by audiences all over the world.

Ryan Biter (Submitted photo)

Ryan Biter in Concert – March 4, 2022

Ryan’s music echoes the expansive soul of The Southwest. The sound is equal parts rural Americana, spectacled college town hipster, mountain bluegrass, and new age funk beatbox drum circle. It feels like your favorite pair of jeans; utterly unique yet enjoyably familiar.

Armed with expertly crafted songs, percussive guitar playing, and an affinity for beatboxing and loop pedals, Biter delivers a concert that is commanding yet intimate. Biter has a unique way of making a coffee shop feel like a concert hall, and a club feel like an intimate house show.

Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Much Ado About Nothing: March 29

The Utah Shakespeare Festival has been producing high-quality theatre in Cedar City, Utah, for over fifty years. The Festival’s tour brings quality Shakespeare performances and workshops to communities throughout the west. This shortened adaptation of a Shakespeare play allows theater-goers to experience the magic of William Shakespeare and interact face-to-face with live actors. This fully supported production travels with complete costumes, sets, lighting, and sound.

Dirty Cello – April 8, 2022



From Iceland to Italy and all over the U.S., Dirty Cello brings the world a high energy and unique spin on blues and bluegrass. Led by vivacious cross-over cellist Rebecca Roudman, Dirty Cello is cello like you’ve never heard before. From down-home blues with a wailing cello to virtuosic stompin’ bluegrass, Dirty Cello is a band that gets your heart thumping and your toes tapping!