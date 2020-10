Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 27, 2020) – A broken sprinkler line Western Wyoming Community College on Monday, Oct. 26, was the cause of students getting notified to evacuate the campus, according to Rock Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Paulson.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, firefighters were dispatched to the college.

Paulson said there was little water damage, but no fire. Students were shortly assured they could return to the campus safely.