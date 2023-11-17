Brooklin Berry signs with LCCC Eagles

Brooklin Berry signing letter of intent with LCCC

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

November 17, 2023 — Today was an exciting day for Brooklin Berry, a student at Rock Springs High School. She signed her letter of intent to attend Laramie Community College and play soccer. There was plenty of excitement in the room as she inked the letter of intent.

Laramie Community College had a great season finishing with the 2023 Region 9 Championship and punching their ticket to Nationals. When asked what she plans on bringing to an already solid team Brooklin said, “I wanna bring grit, and be able to play throughout the whole game, create opportunities, and be a great all-around player.” The positions that she has played while in high school are, center mid, and striker. She will bring some great options to the Eagles.

Soccer is a big part of her life, but ultimately she is going to be attending college to major in History and and then go to law school to become a Guardian ad Litem, which if you were wondering what that is, in short, it is a legal advocate for a child in a case. Brooklin’s family and friends are very excited about this opportunity for her to move on to the next level. Cheer on Brooklin this next season as she plays for the Laramie Community College Eagles.