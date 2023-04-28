Brown and Gold Spring Game tomorrow at War Memorial

University of Wyoming photo (Tony Babbitt photo credit)

April 28, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy Football team will conclude their five weeks of spring practice tomorrow, when they will host the annual Brown and Gold Spring Game in War Memorial Stadium. The Saturday game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. and is open to the public, with no admission being charged.

The parking lot on the east side of War Memorial Stadium will allow open containers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Parking will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates to the stadium will open at 1 p.m., with numerous concession options available to fans inside the stadium after 1 p.m. Most concessions will be on the south end of War Memorial Stadium and some on the west side.

Cowboy players will be available for autographs in the north end zone after the game.

Head Coach Craig Bohl’s Philosophy on the Importance of Holding a Spring Game

Asked what he wants the public to see in Saturday’s Spring Game, Bohl said, “I think it’s important for our players to be able to play in front of our fans. Particularly for a younger player, even though it’s not a game, it gives them a sense of what a game is like. I think it is important for our coaches to be on the sidelines, to have officials, game clock, players in-game uniforms.”

Bohl added, “I encourage our fans to come out and take the opportunity to embrace this football team. They’re going to like this team. I personally like it, as well. You’ll see guys play with great energy and class.”

Wyoming will open the regular season on September 2, hosting Texas Tech, the first of seven home games on the schedule.

All Wyoming Cowboy football games in 2023 will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.