Brown Bag Concert: Let’s do lunch and a free concert today

Susan Gibson (photo courtesy of Susan Gilbon Facebook page)

June 11, 2024 — Wyo4News

Pack a lunch and enjoy the outdoors as the season’s second Brown Bag Concert will take place today at the Bank Court in Downtown Rock Springs. From noon to 1:30 p.m. Texas native singer/songwriter Susan Gibson will give a free performance. Gibson is best known for writing the Dixie Chicks mega-hit “Wide Open Spaces.”

Seating and tables are available for those attending on a first-come basis.

Wednesday’s Concerts in the Park

Also, the second Concert in the Park will be on Wednesday evening in Bunning Park. Primary Source will play a mix of Ska and Reggae music starting at 7 p.m. The concert is free with concessions will be available.

Both concerts are free and sponsored in part by WyoRadio.