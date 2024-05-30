Brown Bag Concert Series music lineup announced

May 30, 2024 — Wyo4News

A great way to enjoy an entertaining lunchtime will start up again on Tuesday, June 11, with the return of the Brown Bag Concert Series in Downtown Rock Springs. In partnership with WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center, the Brown Bag Concert Series will celebrate its ninth season this summer. The free concerts will occur every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Bank Court area.

Residents are invited to bring a lunch and enjoy the music. Tables and seating are available on a first-come basis.

This year’s Brown Bag Concert Series will feature a diverse range of music styles:

June 4 – Angela M Perry – Her song “Sunflower Child” has garnered over 250K views on YouTube and Facebook.

June 11 – Susan Gibson – The writer of the Dixie Chicks hit song “Wide Open Spaces.”

June 18 – Daniel Neihoff – “One of the best storytelling songwriters in Nashville.”

June 25 – Zephyr Grey (Steve Davis) – Raised in Green River, Davis won the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition in 2022.