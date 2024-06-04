Brown Bag Concert today with Concerts in the Park starting tomorrow

June 4, 2024 — Wyo4News

The first Brown Bag Concert will take place today at the Bank Court area in Downtown Rock Springs. From noon until 1:30, singer/songwriter Angela M. Perry will perform. Her song “Sunflower Child” has garnered over 2 million internet views.

The public is invited to bring a lunch and enjoy the music. Tables and seating are available on a first-come basis. The Brown Bag Concert series will occur every Tuesday until August 27.

Tomorrow, the first of many Concerts in the Park will begin. The summertime free concerts are presented by the Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Program and take place in Bunning Park. The first concert will feature Zepher Gray performing a mix of pop and bluegrass. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and concessions will be available. However, attendees are reminded to bring their own chairs or blankets.

The Brown Bag Concert Series and Concerts in the Park are sponsored in part by WyoRadio.